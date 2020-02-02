Illegal Arms Manufacturing Unit Busted in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 2 (PTI) A illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday and a man arrested, police said.

Eight pistols, two rifles, a small gun and 26 cartridges were seized along with Rs 1.6 lakh during raid on the unit at Nagla Rai village, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaisval told reporters that Nazim was arrested during the raid.

