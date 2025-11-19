Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC, Udhampur, conducted its first formal flying training exposure for Junior Division (JD) and Junior Wing (JW) cadets, marking a significant step in the Squadron's ongoing efforts to cultivate early aviation awareness and discipline among young NCC trainees. A total of 08 JD cadets and 08 JW cadets from various schools, participated in the exercise, each undertaking an air familiarisation sortie in the Virus SW-80 microlight aircraft.

The flying was executed under the supervision of Commanding Officer and technical staff, ensuring adherence to all aviation safety protocols. The training was designed to familiarize cadets with fundamental aviation concepts and provide them with an initial orientation to powered flight.

Prior to the commencement of flying operations, cadets received a detailed pre-flight briefing covering Aircraft structure and basic systems, Cockpit orientation, Standard safety procedures and emergency protocols

Following the briefing, each cadet was individually strapped in and guided through a carefully monitored flight experience aboard the Virus SW-80 microlight aircraft by the Commanding Officer. The sorties provided cadets with a unique insight into real-time aircraft operations, including take-off dynamics, level flight characteristics, coordinated turns, and landing procedures. For many cadets, this was their inaugural experience onboard an aircraft, making the event both educational and inspirational.

Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, Commanding Officer of the unit, commended the young cadets for their enthusiasm and composure, noting that early exposure to aviation is a vital component in shaping future officers and aviation professionals. He emphasized that the Squadron remains committed to providing structured and progressive training opportunities that foster leadership, discipline, and technical aptitude in NCC cadets.

The cadets expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity, describing the experience as motivating, enriching, and confidence-enhancing. Many shared that the sortie reinforced their aspiration to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force or related aerospace fields. (ANI)

