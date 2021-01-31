Koraput (Odisha), Jan 31 (PTI) At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday, a police officer said.

The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpad police station limits when a group of around 30 people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative.

While 10 people died on the spot, the 15 injured were taken to a hospital at Kotpad, Koraput Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli said.

The condition of 10 of the injured was stated to be critical.

The pick-up van was returning from Sindhigaon in Koraput district when it overturned apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

