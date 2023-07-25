Lucknow, July 25: Ten persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in 24 hours ending at 6 PM on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's office said here. Noida Waterlogging Video: Several Vehicles Get Stuck in Water As Area Near Ecotech 3 Gets Submerged Due to Rising Water Level of Hindon River.

"Five persons died due to snakebite, two were struck by lightning and three persons drowned, according to a statement issued here by the Commissioner's office. India Rain Forecast and Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple Regions Till July 29, Says IMD.

On Monday, Two people drowned in Hapur, while the other drowned in Farrukhabad. Three people in Banda and one in Sitapur lost their lives due to snake bites on Tuesday, while one person in Raebareli died after being bitten by a snake on Monday. One person each was struck by lightning in Jalaun and Banda districts on Tuesday, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)