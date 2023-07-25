New Delhi, July 25: Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over West coast till July 26 and over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during July 25-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The IMD further predicted fresh spell of Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over east central India during July 26-27 while the same is expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, north Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during July 25-27 and over East India between July 28 and 30.

According to the IMD, the weather forecast for different regions in India from July 25 to 29 indicates a mix of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with chances of isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall. Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rains.

In Northwest India, states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience widespread rainfall during the mentioned period. “Himachal Pradesh will also receive rainfall from Tuesday to Friday, with isolated very heavy rainfall on July 26 and 27. East Rajasthan will see rainfall from 25th to 27th, and West Rajasthan on 25th and 26th. Jammu and Kashmir will experience rainfall on July 26 and 27, with isolated heavy rainfall,” the weather department said in its bulletin released on Tuesday.

Central India will also witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will experience rainfall from Tuesday to Friday, with isolated very heavy rainfall on July 26 and 27. East Madhya Pradesh will have rainfall from July 26 to 28, with isolated very heavy rainfall on July 27.

The IMD further predicted that West India, regions like Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will experience widespread rainfall from Tuesday to Saturday, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 25 and 26.

South India will also experience widespread rainfall during the period. “Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe will see rainfall till July 27, while Telangana will experience it from Tuesday to Friday. Coastal and North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal will receive rainfall on July 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in several areas during this time,” said the IMD. Mumbai Rains: Road Near IT Park in Goregaon Caves In, Traffic Affected (Watch Video).

It further said that Northeast India will witness fairly widespread rainfall till July 29 in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and on July 28, and 29 in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. “Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on July 27 and 28,” it said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).