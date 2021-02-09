New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi Metro on Tuesday commissioned 10 escalators at nine stations, including two new ones at Kashmere Gate, officials said.

With the new addition, the number of escalators at the Kashmere Gate metro station alone has gone up to a record 47, they said.

"As part of its continued endeavour to enhance commuting experience for its passengers, Delhi Metro today commissioned 10 additional escalators at nine metro stations, including two new ones at Kashmere Gate Metro station," the DMRC said in a statement.

The other stations to get the new escalators are -- Rithala on the Red Line, and Uttam Nagar (East), Nawada, Rajouri Graden, Shadipur, Yamuna Bank, Subhash Nagar and R K Ashram Marg on the Blue Line, it said.

These newer and easy-to-maintain escalators are updated with the latest software to provide greater ease to commuters, especially during peak hours, DMRC officials said.

"Kashmere Gate station is the only multi-layered triple-interchange station of the Delhi Metro network which provides interchange facility among Line-1 (Red Line), Line–2 (Yellow Line) and Line-6 (Violet Line). With the addition of two more escalators today, it has become India's only metro station having so many escalators, facilitating convenient passenger movement between various levels," the statement said.

The station also has the second-tallest escalator of the network with a height of 14.5 metres. Janakpuri West station on Magenta Line has the tallest escalator of the network at a height of 15.6 metres.

Besides this, there are six parallel escalators for interchange between Violet and Red Line, which is probably a rare and unique engineering feat at a station area across world metros, the DMRC said.

Delhi Metro is also in the process of installing 22 more escalators at major stations across the network, including five at Kashmere Gate station, that will take the total number of escalators at this station to 52, the officials said.

The other stations are -- Dilshad Garden, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Seelampur, Netaji Subhash Place and Inderlok on the Red Line, Model Town and Chhatarpur on the Yellow Line, Rajouri Garden, Tagore Garden, Jhandewalan, Rajender Place, Laxmi Nagar and Noida Sec-15 on the Blue Line, and Ashok Park Main on the Green Line, the DMRC said.

The installation and commissioning of these 22 escalators for passenger services is likely to be completed within the next five-six months. Further, Delhi Metro has also planned to install 32 more escalators at major stations such as Adarshnagar, Kirti Nagar, Noida Sec-16, Vaishali, Mundka, by March 2022, the officials said.

Currently, Delhi Metro has more than 1,100 escalators installed and commissioned at its 285 stations across the Delhi-NCR network.

