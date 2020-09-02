Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Twelve people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the state reported 1,511 new cases, taking the number of infections to 84,674, a government bulletin said.

So far, the infection has claimed 1,081 lives in the state.

Among the fresh cases were four MLAs, two each from the Congress and the BJP. Two days ago, BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti had tested positive for the virus.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them speedy recovery.

"I have come to know Congress MLAs Ramlal Jat ji and Rafeek Khan ji, BJP MLAs Rajendra Rathore ji, Ashok Lahoti ji and Arjun Lal Jeengar ji have tested positive for COVID-19. I wish them a speedy recovery," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Of the new cases, 352 were reported in Jaipur; 201 in Jodhpur; 150 in Kota; 94 in Bikaner; 85 in Alwar; 84 in Jhalawar; and 79 in Ajmer, the bulletin said.

While 12,919 people are under treatment, 69,501 have been discharged after treatment till now, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll from coronavirus stood at 278, followed by 102 in Jodhpur; 76 in Bikaner and Kota; 73 in Ajmer; 70 in Bharatpur; 45 in Pali; 43 in Nagaur; 28 in Udaipur; 25 in Alwar; and 22 in Dholpur.

