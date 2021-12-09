Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) Thane has reported 121 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,70,177, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said.

No new death due to the virus was reported in the district and the toll remained unchanged at 11,590, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,725, while the death toll stands at 3,302, another official said.

