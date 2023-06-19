Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) The BJP in Himachal Pradesh on Monday hit out at the Congress government over the gruesome killing of a man in Chamba district and alleged that its wrong policies have led to a collapse of law and order in the state.

It has been 13 days since the murder but no government representative has visited the family of the victim, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said here.

Reiterating the party's demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the case, Thakur said if such heinous crimes continue, the BJP would not sit quietly.

The people voted for the Congress to bring change and not for appeasement of a particular community and "we are with the family of the victim in this war for justice", the BJP leader said in a statement.

"We were stopped from meeting the family of the victim and by making allegations against those demanding justice for the victim, the government is siding with the accused," he alleged.

Tension prevailed in Salooni town of Chamba last Thursday when a mob burned down the house of a man, identified as Musafir Hussain, who has been accused of killing 28-year-old Manohar over an affair with his niece and chopping his body into pieces.

Thakur added that due to the wrong policies of the Congress government, law and order has collapsed and police officers are making political statements.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government is wreaking vengeance and has failed to fulfil the guarantees given by the Congress during the assembly polls, he said.

Thakur claimed that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in 2024 and Narendra Modi would be the prime minister for a third time.

State BJP chief Dr Rajiv Bindal also accused the Congress government of not fulfilling the party's poll promises.

The people will support the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, addressing a meeting at Chopal in Shimla district to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

