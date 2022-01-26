Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 21 deaths and 13,049 fresh COVID-19 cases, an official report said.

The new infected include 2,234 in Jaipur, 1,846 in Alwar, 1,000 in Jodhpur, 801 in Ganganagar, 673 in Udaipur, 588 in Bharatpur, and 558 in Ajmer.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal Slams Congress, Says 'It Politicised Golden Temple Sacrilege Issue'.

According to the health department data, 11,572 people recovered from infection on Wednesday.

Active cases in the state currently stand at 94,148.

Also Read | MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended till Jan 31; Apply For 900 Posts on mpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Out of the 21 deaths, four each occurred in Jaipur and Jodhpur, two each in Bikaner and Nagaur, and one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Dungarpur, Jalore, Jhunjhunu Kota, Sikar, and Udaipur.

A total of 9,161 people have lost their lives to the virus infection since the beginning of pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)