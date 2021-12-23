Deoghar, December 23: A 14-year-old boy was killed over a tiff allegedly by his friends who slit his throat, chopped off his hands and legs, stuffed the body in sacks and dumped it in a jungle in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Thursday.

The victim's family filed a complaint on Wednesday, alleging that he went missing mysteriously the previous night, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar.

During the course of the investigation, police detained the victim's friend who is also 14 years old, the officer said. He told the police that he met the victim outside his house in Rohini village in Jasidih police station area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday and went to Kumrabad Station Road, where another friend Avinash (19) joined them, Kumar said.

All the three were going towards Palanga Pahad Jungle when an altercation broke out between Avinash and the victim, he said. Soon, Avinash allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him, and then slit his throat, the officer said.

After allegedly killing him, Avinash chopped off his hands and legs, then stuffed the body parts in three sacks and dumped it in the jungle, Kumar said. Police have recovered the body and arrested Avinash, he said.

Avinash also confessed to the crime, Kumar claimed, adding that the blood-stained knife and the mobile phone of the victim have been recovered.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered against the accused.

