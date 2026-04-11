Suryapet (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): 15 passengers were injured after a private travel bus travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh collided with a lorry on the Gudibanda flyover near Kodad in Suryapet district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred between 4:45 am and 5 am when the bus rammed into the rear of the truck on the Kodad-Mellachervu route. The bus was carrying 46 passengers at the time of the incident.

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The injured passengers were shifted to the Kodad Government Hospital for treatment. Officials said that all passengers are safe and most of the injuries are minor in nature.

A police official confirmed that there were no fatalities in the accident. However, one passenger, a bank employee, suffered a nose fracture, while others sustained minor injuries.

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Kodad Police said, "An accident occurred between a private travel bus and a lorry near Gudibanda flyover on the Kodad-Mellachervu route between 4:45 am and 5 am today."

The official further said the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Eluru when it hit the lorry from behind.

" 15 passengers were injured, but there were no fatalities. All 46 passengers on board were shifted to the hospital and are safe. Most injuries are minor, except for a bank employee who suffered a nose fracture," the police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)