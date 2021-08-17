Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related fatality, taking the death toll to 9,661, while 15 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,245, according to an official bulletin.

The new death was reported from Rohtak district, the health department's daily bulletin.

Six new COVID-19 cases were registered in Gurugram while two were recorded in Faridabad district.

Haryana has 660 active cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of recoveries stands at 7,59,924 in Haryana, which has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

