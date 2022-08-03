Ranchi, August 3: A 15-year-old footballer was allegedly raped by two teenage boys in Ranchi, police said on Wednesday. The girl was returning home after playing a football match in Odisha on Monday when she met the two boys, they said.

"As I arrived at the Ranchi railway station, a boy from Khunti, whom I knew through social media, wanted to meet me. He came on a bike with a friend around 7 pm at Satranji Market and took me to his village," she told the police.

She alleged that after visiting the village, the boys took her to a house. "He and his friend took turns in raping me there. After I started crying, they left me at my grandmother's house in Tupudana police area around 11 pm," she claimed. Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Rapes, Murders 70-Year-Old Woman in Surat; Arrested.

She registered the complaint on Tuesday, following which the two boys, around 17 years old, were nabbed, police said. The medical examination of the girl has been conducted, Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

