Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai increased to 1,20,165 with 910 new cases reported on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death of 57 patients took the fatality count in the metropolis to 6,645, it said.

Also Read | Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown to be Imposed in Bhopal on Sundays, Restaurants Allowed to Open Till 10 PM.

The civic body said that 988 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases to 92,661.

According to the BMC, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 77 per cent, where there are 20,562 active cases.

Also Read | Sri Lanka General Elections Results | Mahinda Rajapaksa Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Congratulatory Phone Call: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has decreased to 0.87 per cent, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases improved to 80 days, the civic body said.

The BMC also said that out of 57 patients who died on Thursday, 41 had various co-morbidities.

The civic body has conducted nearly 2.75 lakh COVID-19 tests in Mumbai so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)