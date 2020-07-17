Pune, Jul 16 (PTI) Pune city reported 1,812 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 31,844 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll crossed the 900-mark and reached 906 after 17 patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

Also, 764 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, the official added.

