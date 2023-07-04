Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Two brothers allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector Ravindra Singh said Jethu Singh (20) and Gopal Singh (18) committed suicide by hanging themselves on a tree in Pundalsar village.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Half-Burnt Bodies of Two Women Found Lying on Roadside in Budaun.

The reason behind their extreme step is being probed, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident Video: 12 Killed, Over 25 People Injured As Truck Rams Two Vehicles Before Crashing Into Dhaba in Dhule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)