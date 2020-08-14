Nowgam, Aug 14: Two police personnel were killed and one other suffered injuries in the attack by terrorists near Nowgam bypass here on Friday ahead of the Independence Day.

The incident took place after terrorists started firing indiscriminately upon the police party on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Attack Police Party in Srinagar's Nowgam Ahead of Independence Day 2020

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Jammu And Kashmir: Jaish-e-Muhammad Terrorists Attack Police Party in Nowgam in Srinagar, 2 Policemen Killed, 1 Injured.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district during a raid conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)