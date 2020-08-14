Srinagar, August 14: Atleast two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed and one injured in the firing by terrorists in Nowgam sector of Srinagar on Friday morning. Following the incident, the area has been cordoned off and the operation is underway.

According to reports, the incident took place when the police party was passing through the Nowgam Byepass in Srinagar. IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated that Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit had carried out the attack on the police party, reports News 18. Jammu and Kashmir: Terror Funding Module Busted in Bandipore District, 3 Arrested.

Here's what Kashmir Zone Police tweeted:

#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2020

The injured policemen were rushed to the PCR Hospital in Srinagar. The martyred policemen have been identified as Ishfaq Ayoub of 715 IRP 20 Battalion and Fayaz Ahmed of 307 IRP 20 Battalion. While the injured police personnel -- identified as Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Ashraf -- sustained bullet injuries in his right hand.

Police have deployed additional forces in the region and the operation was underway to nab the attackers.

