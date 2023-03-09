New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Two people were killed and six sustained injuries after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into two cars and three vending carts in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, they said.

Vasant Vihar police station received a call at 7.30 pm. After reaching the spot, a Mahindra Thar SUV, two other vehicles and three vending carts were found damaged, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the accident was caused by the driver of the Thar. Eight people, including children, got injured and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The injured are residents of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, Ekta Vihar, and R K Puram. Two of the injured -- Munna and Sameer -- succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital, the DCP said.

Following the incident, the driver of the Thar fled from the spot. However, he was arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was an employee of the owner of the car. He had access to the vehicle as the owner was not in Delhi, police said.

