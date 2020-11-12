Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here on Thursday after 40 gm heroin was found in their possession, police said.

A police party on checking duty intercepted a vehicle at Nanak Nagar and apprehended two people, namely Ashfaq Ahmed and Narinder Pal, after recovery of the heroin from them, they said.

Also Read | Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Mahboob Alam Wins, Elected as MLA.

Police have also seized Rs 35,000 cash from the duo, they said.

A case was registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station, and the accused were arrested, the police said, adding further investigation in the case is going on.

Also Read | Kadwa Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: INC’s Kedar Prasad Gupta Wins, Elected as MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)