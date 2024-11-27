Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A railway staffer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and a child from a housing society in Mahalaxmi area here were injured in attack by monkeys on Wednesday, prompting wildlife rescuers to make efforts to capture the animals.

The two injured persons were rushed to hospital for treatment, a forest official said.

After the reports of human-wildlife conflict, forest personnel and the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare's rescue team members visited the two areas and efforts were underway to trap the monkeys, the official said.

Once the animals are captured, they would be medically examined and rehabilitated, the official said.

The authorities have advised the people not to feed monkeys, and also not to chase, provoke or tease them.

Also, small children and senior citizens should not move alone in such areas, they added.

