Tirupati, Feb 5 (PTI) An unusual offering of two tonnes of pickles was made by a devotee to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Friday, an official of the temple said.

After offering worship at the temple, the devotee Kaaturi Ramu from Chirravuru village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh handed over the pickles to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) Board chairman YV Subba Reddy at the temple-run pilgrims free meal canteen, the official told PTI.

Different varieties of vegetable pickles, including mango, lemon, tomato, and gongura were packed in plastic canisters, the official said.

Ramu requested the TTD to utilise pickles at the canteen where over a lakh meals were served daily to the visiting devotees. Meanwhile, a TTD press release said the foundation stone would be laid on February for the construction of a replica of the temple of Goddess Padmavathi to be built by the TTD in Chennai. The foundation stone would be laid by the seer of Kanchi Kamakota Peetham Vijayendra Saraswati, the release quoted the TTD Board chairman as saying.

