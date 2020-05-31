India News | 2179 Kg Narcotics Seized in Haryana During Lockdown, over 500 Arrested: DGP

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) In a crackdown on drug-peddlers, the Haryana Police seized 2,179 kg narcotics in the state during the COVID-19 lockdown and arrested over 500 suspects, the state police chief said on Sunday.

Manoj Yadava said the police had a focused plan to keep a tab on all illegal and unlawful activities during the lockdown period and it enhanced night patrolling and set up of 'nakas' (checkpoints).

"In the two months of lockdown, 326 cases were registered under the provisions of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and 506 accused were arrested on the charges of possessing drugs between March 23 and May 23, 2020," the Director General of Police said in a statement here.

Giving details of the seizure, the DGP said that over 288 kg of ganja, 1,341 kg poppy husk, 14 kg heroin, 11 kg opium, 115 kg opium plants, 92,305 pharma tablets/capsules and 1,565 syrup units were among the narcotics seized.

Maximum 97 cases were registered in Sirsa district followed by 41 in Fatehabad and 27 in Rohtak districts, he said.

