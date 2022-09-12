Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 22 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,78,759 and no fresh death due to the Coronavirus was reported, an official said here.

While nine cases were reported from Jammu division, 13 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the official said.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,784 as no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory, he said.

There are 352 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,73,623, the official said.

The official said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

