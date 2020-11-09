Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 2,427 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 1,85,231 and seven more people died taking the COVID-19 related death toll to 1,919, a health bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, three were from Fatehabad, two from Sirsa and one death each was reported from Gurugram and Charkhi Dadri districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | Avyaan aka ‘Baby Muffler Man’ Turns 2: Arvind Kejriwal Wishes ‘Little Kejriwal’ On His Birthday.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (697), Faridabad (570), Hisar (283) and Rohtak (110).

Active cases in the state currently are 16,717 while the recovery rate was 89.94 percent.

Also Read | Gurugram Launches Toll Free Number to Report Air Pollution Complaints.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)