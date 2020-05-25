India News | 2,436 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, Total Count Rises to 52,667

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): A total of 2,436 more people in Maharashtra have tested positive of coronavirus, taking the total count of cases in the state to 52,667.

The state reported 60 deaths due to the disease on Monday.

"A total of 2,436 new patients of COVID-19, 60 deaths and 1,186 discharged were recorded in Maharastra today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 52,667, including 1,695 deaths and 15,786 discharged," a state Health Department release said.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,38,845, including 77,103 active cases. (ANI)

