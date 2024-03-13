Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan outreach programme, said that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty which is the highest in the history of independent India.

The programme was in line with the virtual launch of the PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) national portal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the event Singh said, "As far as poverty is concerned, I am not saying it, but the NITI Aayog has said that it has happened for the first time in the history of 'Azad Bharat' that those who were below the poverty line, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. I am not saying that the previous government did not do anything, every government has done something during their tenure but the question is of intention."

"But the kind of selectivity PM Modi has towards the poorer, I also have felt this within him since the beginning that he just wants to dedicate all his life for poorer. This was PM's vision that now a poor can get treatment upto five lakhs through Ayushman Bharat card," he added.

Further talking about the government's commitment towards the marginalized and erasing poverty.

"In last ten years, you have seen to what extent our government has shown concern for backwards, poorer, farmers and soldiers and for the respect of women. Our government is committed to bringing poorer and marginalized into the mainstream," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi marked a nationwide initiative for providing credit support to marginalized sections of society. He approved credit assistance for one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the event, the Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes targeting marginalised groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers.

PM-SURAJ national portal for credit support to disadvantaged sections embodies the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritise the underprivileged (vanchiton ko variyata). It is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society.

The credit support will be provided to eligible persons across the country and facilitated through banks, NBFC-MFIs, and other organisations, as per the statement issued by PMO.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also distributed Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras (Sewer and Septic tank workers) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). (ANI)

