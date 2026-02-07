Faridabad, February 7: A joyride collapsed at Surajkand Mela on Saturday in Faridabad, Haryana. A police inspector who tried to save people after noticing the ride was tilting was declared dead, and 13 people were injured in the incident. An FIR against the ride operator would be filed, according to Faridabad DC Ayush Sinha.

Sinha detailed the incident, explaining, "At about 6.15 pm, an unfortunate incident occurred here. A joyride collapsed at Surajkand. In this incident, around 13 people got injured. They have been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A Police Inspector was declared brought dead, he had tried to save people when the joyride began tilting. But a part of the joyride hit him in the face and head. Others are under treatment. Action will be taken against the joyride operator...FIR will be registered, and an investigation will be done." Swing Collapse in Faridabad: 1 Killed, Over Dozen People Wounded As Tsunami Swing Collapses at Surajkund Mela in Haryana, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Joyride Collapses at Surajkand Mela in Faridabad

#WATCH | A joyride collapsed at Surajkand Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, earlier this evening. 9 people injured and admitted to a hospital. One Police Inspector, who was trying to save people, died. Visuals from the spot as a Forensics team carries out investigation. pic.twitter.com/Zw3QjPbddj — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

#WATCH | A joyride collapsed at Surajkand Mela in Faridabad, Haryana. Visuals from the spot. Faridabad DC Ayush Sinha says, "At about 6.15 pm, an unfortunate incident occurred here. A joyride collapsed at Surajkand. In this incident, around 13 people got injured. They have… pic.twitter.com/RNYAHT7GAY — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

Following the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed his condolences to the family of the deaceased police inspector, asserting that concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper care of the injured. Jhabua Amusement Ride Collapse Video: 14 Schoolchildren Injured After Dragon Swing Collapses at ‘Maharaj No Melo’ Fair in Madhya Pradesh.

Saini posted on his official X handle, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals. The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families." Further details about the victim and legal actions are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)