Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 26 more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 517, while the highest single-day spike of 1,049 cases took the state's infection tally to 20,891, according to a bulletin.

Thirteen fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, seven in Jalandhar and one each in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, it said.

There total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 6,715, according to the bulletin.

Among districts which reported new cases are Ludhiana (190), Bathinda (150), Patiala (136), Jalandhar (114), Mohali (104), Amritsar (60), Gurdaspur (54) and Moga (46), the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 716 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,659, it said.

Twenty-six patients are on ventilator support, while 150 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,34,271 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

