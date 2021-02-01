Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) With 265 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported on Sunday, Chhattisgarhs caseload reached 3,05,367 and the toll to 3,701, a health official said.

The number of people who have been recovered reached 2,97,339 after 22 people were discharged from various hospitals while 173 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving the state with 4,327 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 69 new cases, taking its total count to 53,382, including 775 deaths. Durg recorded 56 new cases and Bilaspur 31, among other districts, he said.

Of the three fatalities recorded during the day, two took place on Sunday and one on Saturday, he said.

With 13,116 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh went up to 42,20,305, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,05,367, New cases 265, Deaths 3,701, Recovered 2,97,339, Active cases 4,327, tests today 13,116, total tests 42,20,305.

