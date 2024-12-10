Angul, Dec 10 (PTI) Three construction workers were killed when a speeding bus hit their motorcycle from behind in Odisha's Angul district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened on NH-55 near Khairamunda village, they said.

While 24-year-old Sagar Pradhan, a mason, lost his life on the spot, critically injured Sumanta Parida (55) and Soumya Sahoo (22) died while undergoing treatment at the Dhenkanal District Hospital, police said.

All of them were residents of the nearby Naupalakateni village.

Following the accident, locals blocked the national highway for four hours, demanding compensation for the deceased. The blockade was withdrawn after Kamakhyanagar DSP Gyana Mishra intervened and persuaded the villagers.

The private bus was seized but the driver absconded, police said.

A case was registered at the Parjang police station, they said.

