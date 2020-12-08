Bommuluru (Andra Pradesh), December 7 (ANI): Three persons were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in hit a parked lorry at Bommuluru village in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna district in the early hours of Monday

Speaking to ANI, Hanuman Junction Sub-Inspector N Chantibabu shared details of the accident and said," A car coming from Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district hit a lorry that had halted on the national highway near Bommuluru village. Three persons died on the spot. Four persons are injured. The police shifted the injured to Eluru government hospital for treatment."

The deceased have been identified as Nageswara Rao (75) from Vijayawada; Tatarao (65) and his wife Lakshmi Durga (60) from Erragondapalli village in Chintalapudi Mandal of West Godavari district, Chantibabu said.

The victims came from Nuzividu town in Krishna district to Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district to attend a marriage. When they were returning from Bhimavaram to Nuzividu, the car met with an accident, Chantibabu said.

A case of accident has been registered and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

