Ghaziabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Three people, including a traffic constable, were killed and five others injured after a truck hit them on Sunday, police said.

The traffic constable, who was present on duty at Vijay Nagar bypass, and two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, they said.

A woman head constable and four others sustained injuries in the accident, SP Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

The truck's driver fled from the spot but the vehicle was impounded by police, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)