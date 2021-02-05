Raipur, Feb 5 (PTI) With 336 fresh cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,07,079 and toll to 3,732, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection reached 2,98,987 after 29 of them got discharge from various hospitals, while 234 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 135 new cases, taking its total count to 54,017, including 783 deaths.

Durg recorded 47 new cases and Raigarh 23, among other districts, he said.

Of the eight fatalities recorded during the day, two took place on Friday and six on Thursday, he said.

With 22,915 samples tested on Friday, the total test count in the state went up to 43,36,765, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,07,079, new cases 336, deaths 3,732, Recovered 2,98,987, active cases 4,360, tests conducted on Friday 22,915, total test count 43,36,765.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)