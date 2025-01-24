Imphal, Jan 24 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that a combined team of police, CRPF and forest officials destroyed 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "I commend the Kangpokpi Police, 133 Bn CRPF, Forest department, and the executive magistrate for their coordinated and resolute efforts in conducting the destruction drive of illegal poppy cultivation at Lhungjang village under Saikul police station."

Also Read | ESIC New Member Update: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Adds 16.07 Lakh Employees in November 2024, 47% Are Youngsters.

"The destruction of approximately 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation is a significant step toward our shared vision of a drug-free Manipur. I urge all stakeholders and citizens to join hands in this fight against drug-related activities and illegal practices," Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)