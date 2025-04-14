Mumbai, April 14: The Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides women with a monthly financial aid of INR 1,500, is set to release its April installment soon. This follows the distribution of nine previous installments, with many women eagerly awaiting the tenth. We at LatestLY have brought you the latest update regarding Ladki Bahin Yojana's April installment date.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the Maharashtra government, over 2.43 crore women have been receiving monthly financial assistance of INR 1,500 to support their livelihood. So far, nine installments totaling INR 13,500 have been credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. The 10th installment, expected to raise the total to INR 15,000, is eagerly awaited. Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date

According to media reports, the next installment for April may be disbursed on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 30, 2025. However, there has been no official confirmation of this date.

The scheme, considered a major step toward women’s financial empowerment, has gained massive popularity and is being seen as a potential game-changer in Maharashtra. Ahead of the state elections, the government had promised to increase the monthly assistance from INR 1,500 to INR 2,100, but that hike is yet to be implemented. Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Eligibility Criteria

Must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra.

The age of the beneficiaries must be between 21 and 65 years.

The annual family income should not exceed INR 2.5 lakh.

Must belong to an economically weaker section.

The state government currently spends around INR 3,700 crore per month on the scheme, which aims to uplift economically disadvantaged women across the state.

