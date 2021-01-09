Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,65,556 as it recorded 3,581 fresh cases, a health official said.

The state also reported 57 fatalities, taking the death toll to 50,027, he said.

As many as 2,401 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,61,400.

With this the number of active patients settled at 52,960.

Mumbai city reported 596 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,98,235, while its death toll rose to 11,181 with eight new fatalities.

With 70,571 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 1,33,38,488.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,65,556, new cases: 3,581, death toll: 50,027, discharged: 18,61,400, active cases:52,960, people tested so far: 1,33,38,488.

