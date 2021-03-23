Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Four coronavirus-related deaths and 480 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

With this, the cumulative figures of deaths and cases have increased to 2,807 and 3,26,506 respectively, according to an official report.

The deaths occurred in Dausa, Jaipur, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand (one each) while the maximum number of fresh cases with 97 were reported from Jaipur.

Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur recorded 52, 49 and 48 cases, respectively, while the rest of the cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 3,19,437 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state at present is 4,262.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)