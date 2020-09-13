Bankura (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): Four people died after two trucks collided on National Highway 60 in the Marar village of the Bishnupur Police Station area here on Saturday.

"One truck coming from Garhbeta and another from Bishnupur collided and a fire broke out. All four persons inside the two trucks burned and died on the spot. Two fire brigade engines came and were able to control the fire after four hours," Ganesh Biswas, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation), Bankura informed.

"All four bodies have been recovered by police and an investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

