Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,176, officials said.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman, three of the fresh cases were reported from Kangra and one from Hamirpur.

The new cases reported in Kangra include a 50-year-old man from Basa village, who had recently returned from Sangrur, and a 65-year-old man from Gharjarot in Jawali, who is a contact of a COVID-19 patient, said Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.

Besides, a 37-year-old man who was brought for checkup to Medical College Tanda by police from Una district was also found positive for coronavirus, Prajapati added.

The virus has so far claimed 10 lives in the state, while 875 of the infected people have recovered, 13 migrated out of the state, officials said.

Three more patients -- one each in Una, Kangra and Chamba -- recovered from the infection on Saturday, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 276, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 74, followed by 50 in Kangra, 44 in Hamirpur, 22 in Una, 28 in Kinnaur, 15 in Shimla, 14 in Bilaspur, 10 in Chamba, eight in Mandi, five in Sirmaur, three each in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu, Dhiman said.

