Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Four teenagers, including two girls, drowned in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Barmer and Pali districts on Wednesday, police officials said.

Two boys drowned in a pond in Baytu police station area of Barmer district on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: EU Takes Aim at Russian Sanction Dodging.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev Ram said Roshan (17) and Vijay (15) had gone to graze goats in the area and started taking bath in the pond but they slipped into deep water and drowned.

In Pali district, Kajal (15) and Manisha (14) fell into a water tank in Tipri village. They were grazing cattle when they accidentally fell into the tank outside their house. The bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy, police said.

Also Read | Ukraine: EU Takes Aim at Russian Sanction Circumvention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)