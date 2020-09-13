Panaji, Sep 13 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, which pushed the state's infection count to 24,592, a health official said.

The virus claimed four more lives in the coastal state during the day, due to which the death toll rose to 290, the official said.

With 553 patients recovering from the infection in Goa on Sunday, its recovery count reached 19,129.

According to the official, there are 5,173 active cases in the state at present.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 24,592, new cases 407, death toll 290, discharged 19,129, active cases 5,173, samples tested so far 2,25,051.

