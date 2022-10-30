Gurugram, October 30: A 42-year-old property-dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, police said here. Family members of the man have so far refused to hand over the body to the police and have not even filed a complaint yet, they said.

According to the police, Dharmesh Yadav of Dundahera village was sleeping in his under-construction house in sector 22 where two armed men murdered him around 2 am.

The accused fled after committing the murder, and a worker sleeping in the same building raised an alarm and informed the family, DCP Deepak Sarahan said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to take the body into custody but the family members refused demanding the arrest of the accused first, he said.

"The reason behind the murder is not yet ascertained as the family has not filed any complaint nor has given us the body. We are waiting while crime units have started their investigation," the official said.

