Hathras, July 23: As many as five people died and one has been seriously injured after seven devotees of Kanwar Yatra were mowed down by a truck around 2.15 am Saturday, near Sadabad Police Station in Hathras.

Giving details about the said incident, Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police in Agra Zone said today morning to reporters, "5 persons died, 1 has been seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were mowed down by a truck around 2.15 am today, at Sadabad Police Station in Hathras. One other person has been moderately injured. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars." The police assured the people that the matter is under investigation and the guilty will not be spared. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, including all the schools and other institutions will be shut down on July 2022 and July 26, 2022, on account of the Kanwar Yatra taking place in Sawan (Shrawan). The officials have said that on both days, that is July 25 and 26, the educational institutions will not be open as pilgrims will be out on the streets to go to the temple to offer prayers and to avoid traffic jams schools are to be closed. UP Cops Distribute Helmets, National Flags to 'Kanwariyas' on Bikes.

Even schools in Haridwar and Meerut have also been closed due to the Kanwar Yatra. The Haridwar Schools will remain closed till July 26, 2022 and Meerut schools will be closed till July 27, 2022. The schools have been shut so that students don't face any difficulty travelling and it might create a traffic jam.

Kanwar Yatra, is a yatra which is conducted annually in Hardiwar, Gaumukh and others and in the last two years it was not taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)