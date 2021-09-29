Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Karnataka logged 539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,75,067 and the toll to 37,780.

The day also saw 591 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,24,693.

Also Read | Stray Cow Attacks Octogenarian, Kicks and Tramples Him to Death in Broad Daylight in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of infections (239) as the city saw 141 discharges and seven deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 12,565.

Also Read | Bypolls 2021: Polling in 3 Assembly Constituencies in West Bengal Including Bhabanipur And 1 in Odisha to be Held Tomorrow; Know Poll Timings, Candidates And Result Date.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.15 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada was behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths (3), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 239, Dakshina Kannada 75, Kodagu 36, Mysuru 31, Tumakuru 22, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,46,139, followed by Mysuru 1,77,905 and Tumakuru 1,20,162.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,22,479, followed by Mysuru 1,74,892 and Tumakuru 1,18,724.

Cumulatively a total of 4,75,04,490 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,11,538 were on Wednesday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)