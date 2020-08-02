Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Karnataka clocked 5,532 fresh COVID-19 cases while 84 people died of the virus, pushing the tally of confirmed cases in the state to 1.34 lakh on Sunday, the state health department said.

On Sunday, 4,077 people were discharged, taking the total discharges to 57,725 whereas there were 74,590 active cases including 638 in the ICU, the department said in a statement.

The spurt in cases was led by Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,105 fresh cases and 21 deaths.

The city has so far reported 59,501 cases and 1,077 deaths due to coronavirus.

According to the health bulletin, 377 fresh cases were reported in Ballari, 238 each in Kalaburagi and Mysuru, 212 in Raichur, 182 in Udupi, 181 in Dharwad, 178 in Davangere, 172 in Belagavi, 163 in Dakshina Kannada, 146 in Haveri, 142 in Hassan, 135 in Bidar and 113 in Vijayapura.

The department said 10 each COVID deaths took place in Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada, eight each in Dharwad, six in Kalaburagi and four in Shivamogga.

A majority of the victims had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza Like Illness.

The department said as on Saturday, 1.19 lakh primary contacts and 1.07 lakh secondary contacts are under observation.

The state has so far conducted 14.19 lakh tests including 33,017 on Sunday.

