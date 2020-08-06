Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Chandigarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 1,327 on Thursday as 57 more people tested positive for the contagious disease, a medical bulletin said.

An 87-year-old man and two infants, both aged one, are among those who tested positive, it said.

The fresh cases detected were reported from many areas, including sectors 45, 34, 46, 22, 41, 38, 52 and 24, Burail, Dadu Majra and Ram Darbar.

As many as 62 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 777 people have been cured so far, according to the bulletin.

So far, 20 people have died due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

A total of 16,034 samples have been taken for testing till now and 14,623 have tested negative. Reports in 81 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 529, it said.

