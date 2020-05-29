India News | 66 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana, Total Count Goes Up To1,908

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): Telangana reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,908.

According to the health bulletin issued by the government, a total of 1345 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

Also Read | MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha Member And MD of Mathrubhumi Group, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Kozhikode.

Sixty-seven people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. A total of 844 patients are in hospitals.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kareda SDO Performs Last Rites of Four-Month-Old Baby After Villagers Refuse Fearing COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)