Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Seven more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday as 6,351 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,27,206, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,219 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,261 fresh cases.

Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala and Rohtak reported 668, 387, 277 and 243 fresh infections, respectively.

One each death was reported from Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Kaithal, as per the bulletin.

The total active Covid cases in the state were 39,565.

